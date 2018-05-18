Amy has shared the devastating news onto social media.

Former TOWIE star Amy Childs has taken to social media to announce the incredibly sad news that her close friend Tilly has passed away.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 27-year-old mother has shared a snap of herself and 20-year-old Tilly – with a tribute to her dear friend.

Amy, who is currently pregnant with her second child, writes: ‘I’m absolutely devastated, was only Monday you was giving me names for the newborn , going to miss you Tilly so much , you will be in my heart forever darling’.

Fans have been quick to comment kind messages of support for the Essex lady, with replies reading condolences such as ‘Very sorry about gorgeous friend our thoughts prayers with you and family xxx’, and ‘she had a heart of gold. Rest in peace xx’.

Many of Amy’s fans had also formed a relationship with Tilly – as she used to work behind the counter at Amy’s salon in Essex, and got to know many of Amy’s customers.

Tilly had suffered from Neonatal Onset Multisystem Inflammatory Disease, which is one of the rarest genetic disorders in the world. It causes persistent inflammation and tissue damage, and there are thought to be only 100 cases reported worldwide.

The heartbreaking news has come at a very emotionally sensitive time to Amy, who is currently expecting her second child.

Announcing the news onto social media, Amy writes: ‘My partner and I are delighted to announce that polly will soon be welcoming a little brother or sister Into the world’.

Following this up, Amy also posted a snap onto her Instagram story of her baby scan – which she captioned: ‘What will you be darling, mummy and daddy can’t wait to meet you’.

Sending Amy and those close to her and Tilly our very best wishes during this incredibly difficult time.