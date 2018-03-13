It looks like these two are definitely still on

They might have only been dating a few weeks, but Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have already been hit by a load of speculation.

The drama began when CBB star Andrew was accused of sharing a passionate kiss with a girl in a nightclub while he was dating Caz – something which he strongly denies.

Things were then kicked up a notch after the celeb pair were reportedly spotted having a pretty tense conversation in the street.

However, it looks like the lovebirds are definitely still on as 27-year-old Andrew has now hit back at the relationship rumours with a very sweet snap on Instagram.

In the pic – shared on Tuesday – The Apprentice star can be seen with his arm around Love Island lady Caroline as he gives her a little kiss on the nose.

‘Perfect’, Andrew wrote alongside the photo which racked up over 13k likes in a few hours. Although the reality star was sure to disable the comments section to stop fans speculating…

Perfect ❤️ A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on Mar 13, 2018 at 5:07am PDT

And the loving didn’t end there, as Andrew then went on to congratulate his other half after Love Island scooped a gong for Best Reality Programme at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday.

Speaking to his followers while walking down the street, the reality star said: ‘Congrats guys that’s amazing’.

Poking fun at Caroline’s award collection, Andrew then added: ‘But my Nan walks faster than her, it’s shocking, she walks backwards.

‘Honestly, she almost got a parking ticket last week for standing still too long’.

The proud BF then added: ‘Bloody hell, well done though guys. Woo go on Love Island!’

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Caroline also addressed her romance as she arrived at the star studded TRIC ceremony.

Speaking on the red carpet, the star coyly revealed: ‘My relationships are the same as everyone else’s.’

We’ve got high hopes for these two!