It looks like these two are definitely still on
They might have only been dating a few weeks, but Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have already been hit by a load of speculation.
The drama began when CBB star Andrew was accused of sharing a passionate kiss with a girl in a nightclub while he was dating Caz – something which he strongly denies.
Things were then kicked up a notch after the celeb pair were reportedly spotted having a pretty tense conversation in the street.
However, it looks like the lovebirds are definitely still on as 27-year-old Andrew has now hit back at the relationship rumours with a very sweet snap on Instagram.
In the pic – shared on Tuesday – The Apprentice star can be seen with his arm around Love Island lady Caroline as he gives her a little kiss on the nose.
‘Perfect’, Andrew wrote alongside the photo which racked up over 13k likes in a few hours. Although the reality star was sure to disable the comments section to stop fans speculating…
And the loving didn’t end there, as Andrew then went on to congratulate his other half after Love Island scooped a gong for Best Reality Programme at the TRIC Awards on Tuesday.
Speaking to his followers while walking down the street, the reality star said: ‘Congrats guys that’s amazing’.
Poking fun at Caroline’s award collection, Andrew then added: ‘But my Nan walks faster than her, it’s shocking, she walks backwards.
‘Honestly, she almost got a parking ticket last week for standing still too long’.
The proud BF then added: ‘Bloody hell, well done though guys. Woo go on Love Island!’
Meanwhile, 38-year-old Caroline also addressed her romance as she arrived at the star studded TRIC ceremony.
Speaking on the red carpet, the star coyly revealed: ‘My relationships are the same as everyone else’s.’
We’ve got high hopes for these two!