Following the news of their shock split back in September last year, now it’s been claimed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put the brakes on their divorce.

An insider told Us Weekly: ‘The divorce is off. They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.’

Despite their bitter break-up hitting the headlines last year, apparently the former power couple have stalled proceedings after Brad told GQ he was giving up booze and going into therapy.

Following the honest interview, Ange’s friend claimed she would consider taking her husband back ‘if he showed he was committed to raising a family’, adding 53-year-old Brad ‘got sober to try and win her back’.

The source continued: ‘Everyone thinks they are going to get back together.

‘It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.’

The Mr and Mrs Smith stars were together for 12 years before announcing their split and Angelina and their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 11, Zahara, 12 and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine – have since moved out of the family home.

Brad opened up about how his addiction to alcohol had ‘wrecked his marriage’, confessing: ‘I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.

‘I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing, or had a spliff, or something.’

However, it looks like Brad’s efforts to stay sober have a way to go before their relationship is reignited, as source told The Daily Mail that the ‘divorce process has significantly slowed down but there has been no real change’.

The insider claimed that the former couple ‘are getting along for the sake of their children’.