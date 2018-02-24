Thank goodness the duo escaped unscathed

Ant and Dec have been on our TV’s for over two decades – so the thought of not seeing them on a Saturday night is unthinkable.

But that’s what almost happened after a stunt went wrong during rehearsals for the return of ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway tonight.

The Geordie duo revealed how they were almost killed while practising one of their ‘Ant vs Dec’ battles, which sees them go head-to-head in challenges every series.

Tonight’s episode features a ‘dangerous’ Monster Jam truck challenge, which the pair revealed almost ended in an expensive disaster when they both lost control of their vehicles and crashed.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at their SNT studio on Friday, the duo confessed that during a trial run they had been racing the £100,000 trucks in a car park near their TV studios, when they veered off course and crashed into giant shipping containers.

Dec recalled: ‘We’ve got a monster truck race tomorrow. That is big and dangerous. It’s huge.’

Ant continued: ‘They’re massive. We had a go this morning as we have to practice and we both crashed quite badly. It’s gone pretty badly so far.’

He added: ‘Each truck costs £100,000 so no more crashes!’

MORE: Shock news! Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway faces HUGE change – and fans aren’t happy about it

The pair will have another go at the Monster Jam truck challenge live on air on tonight’s opening episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The first episode will also see Olly Murs as guest announcer, Australian pop princess Kylie Minogue perform, and the return of Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern.

The programme will be the first Ant has hosted since officially announcing his split from wife Lisa Armstrong, who was reportedly not invited back to work on this series over fears it would be too awkward for her and Ant to work together.

Saturday Night Takeaway is back tonight on ITV at 7pm.