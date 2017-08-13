The brave TV star has revealed he was left terrified by his addiction

Speaking for the first time since leaving rehab, Ant McPartlin has opened up about his addiction to painkillers – and revealed that he was close to dying.

The Geordie presenter checked into rehab in June after tearfully confessing his struggle with drink and prescription drugs to wife Lisa Armstrong and TV partner Declan Donnelly.

And now one half of well-loved TV duo has admitted he was left ‘screaming in pain’ after ‘an insane drug binge’ nearly killed him.

‘I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs — I would take,’ the telly star told The Sun.

‘And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, “You could have killed yourself.”‘

The I’m A Celeb presenter, who has battled depression, was left so terrified by the incident that he begged wife, Lisa to call him an ambulance and he was rushed to hospital at 5am.



He continued: ‘I was insane. It sends you crazy. It was to the point of seeing things in the garden and still the pain was getting worse.’

‘I was depressed through the whole thing because I was in pain and immobile.’

Ant’s problem with drugs started when he suffered a knee injury in 2014 and after being prescribed highly addictive painkillers to ease the pain, the telly star quickly became addicted.

He admitted: ‘And I drank with them, which was stupid and very reckless.’

After two months in rehab, luckily the Saturday Night Takeaway star is now clean of all drugs other than paracetamol for the first time in three years — and has also lost a stone after his time in the facility.

The 41-year-old has also thanked both his wife and co-host for their never-ending support, adding: ‘As soon as I asked for help, I was admitting I was done with it all. Lisa and Dec gave me a bit of a send-off from mine [before rehab].

‘And they’ve been brilliant throughout.’

Ant is thought to be returning to work alongside Dec on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November.