He’s moved out of their home. Looks like there’s no turning back...

There’s no doubt Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong have been through a lot this year, with his time in rehab for drug addiction putting their marriage under incredible strain.

And it seems they’re struggling to move past their problems as Ant is believed to be living in a rented property – just down the road from their £6m home – a move Now can exclusively reveal was the final nail in the coffin for Lisa.

MORE: For all the latest showbiz news

‘Lisa and Ant have been working hard to save their marriage,’ a well-placed source says. ‘But Ant moving out of their home just weeks before jetting off to Australia for months says a lot.

‘They’re about to spend a huge chunk of time apart and Lisa was clearly hurt when Ant made it clear he needed even more space beforehand.’

Despite this, we’re told make- up artist Lisa, 41, has been defending their relationship on Twitter, recently reposting a sweet fan-made video montage of the couple.

Just to make things even more confusing, the move came after Lisa was spotted out and about without her wedding ring…

While Lisa is busy working on the current series of Strictly, Ant, who turns 42 this week, and co-host Dec Donnelly are tied up with I’m a Celebrity… Meaning the couple have just about run out of time to work on their issues.

Our insider says, ‘Lisa feels by moving out of their home Ant is making her look foolish.

‘In Lisa’s opinion, if Ant was committed to saving their marriage, he would have put his career on hold and taken a year away from I’m a Celebrity…’ But Now understands Ant didn’t want to let Dec down.

Earlier this year Ant bravely revealed that he was entering rehab after a botched knee operation left him hooked on painkillers. He later thanked Lisa for standing by him saying , ‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression. This kind of stuff puts strain on any marriage. In hindsight, I should have mentioned it earlier, but I was embarrassed.’

However, we’re told Lisa has been left feeling put out as, once again, Ant seems to be putting his friendship with Dec first.

Our source adds, ‘Lisa’s often joked that there are three people in her marriage, but she no longer finds it funny. People close to them are worried about what the future holds for them.’

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, so let’s hope that time apart is just what Ant and Lisa need…