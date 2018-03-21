Ant McPartlin arrest latest: Police confirm no drugs were found

The presenter has headed back to rehab

It’s been confirmed that no drugs were found on Ant McPartlin after he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Police reportedly searched the Saturday Night Takeaway presenter’s car after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-west London on Sunday.

Now a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has told The Mirror: ‘No drugs were found on the 42-year-old man arrested or in the vehicle involved in the collision.

‘The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving and was taken to south London police station. He’s been released under investigation.’

Police also reportedly stated that while Ant failed a breathalyser test at the roadside, they couldn’t confirm whether that was because he was over the limit.

It comes after it was revealed that the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host has stepped down from his TV commitments after his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving and will return for a second stint in rehab.

And following Ant’s efforts to get himself healthy again, it was confirmed he won’t be appearing on our telly screens for the near future.

A statement released by ITV says: ‘We will be reviewing options for the last two episodes of the series (March 31 and April 7) which would not feature Ant who is taking time off to seek treatment.

‘We very much hope that he gets the help that he needs.’

Whilst this weekend’s episode of SNT has been cancelled, the future is unclear for the final two episodes of the series and it’s led viewers to tip several big names to stand in for Ant alongside Declan Donnelly.

Many have called for sidekick Scarlett Moffatt to do the honours and she’s also a favourite with the bookies.

Meanwhile others have suggested that Stephen Mulhern, Holly Willoughby and even Caroline Flack.

