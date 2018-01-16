The star has returned to work for the first time since announcing his split

Ant McPartlin recently announced that he is filing for divorce from wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong.

However, now the telly presenter looks to be all smiles as he returns to work on set at Britain’s Got Talent just a few days after the shock news.

David Walliams shared a snap of the BGT stars on set for the new series which will be back later this month.

In the pic, Ant can be seen sporting a huge grin on his face while wearing a pink cowboy hat next to Geordie BFF Declan Donnelly.

Judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon can also be seen looking very happy to be back with David – while big boss Simon Cowell looks a little less impressed.

‘Mr @SimonCowell looks delighted that the gang is back together. @BGT’, 46-year-old David wrote next to the snap.

In another snap posted on Ant and Dec’s official Twitter account, Ant also looks to be in high spirits with his telly partner outside Madam Tussauds.

This comes after 42-year-old Ant released a statement over the weekend revealed that his marriage is over.

A rep for the star confirmed: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

The couple’s split comes after telly favourite Ant checked into rehab last summer, with the star confessing to problems with alcohol, substance abuse and prescription drugs.

And his health was reportedly a factor in Ant’s decision to divorce Lisa, whom he has been with for 23 years and married in 2006, with a source telling The Sun: ‘This was a tough decision for Ant but he has to do the right thing for his health.’