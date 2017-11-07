Things will be pretty different for Ant this year...

Ant McPartlin is gearing up to return to I’m A Celebrity following his rehab stint but the delayed start means he’s facing a big change from previous years…

Whilst the presenter usually ends up celebrating his birthday during the show, the fact that filming was pushed back to give him time to recover has resulted in the programme starting the day after he turns 42 on 18 November.

And whilst the series won’t hit our screens until 19 November, Ant and BFF Declan Donnelly will be needed for filming on his big day so won’t be able to enjoy the time off either.

‘For the first time in 11 years, I’m A Celebrity will actually start after Ant’s birthday,’ a source tells the Daily Star. ‘In previous series, Dec has always teased Ant about having to work on his birthday and the crew have often given him a cake.

‘This year he thought he might actually be able to enjoy a whole day off as the show won’t have started but ITV have other plans.

‘By November 18, the celebrities will have been dropped into the camp and Ant and Dec are needed for filming.’

Awww, never mind Ant! Here’s hoping there’ll still be some sort of celebration.

The news comes as the TV star prepares to make his comeback following his treatment for for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse, which he first opened up about back in June.

Thankfully Ant has been on the road to recovery following rehab and recently jetted out to Los Angeles for some downtime away from the public eye before I’m A Celeb begins.

Last year’s Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt – who worked with Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway earlier this year – recently gave an update on her friend and revealed that she was looking forward to reuniting with him and Dec down under.

‘The intention is [that Ant will be there],’ new Extra Camp host Scarlett told The Sun Online. ‘We’ve spoken yeah. He’s doing well,’

‘I’m so excited to be back with Ant and Dec. I was texting Dec yesterday about it. I’ve been packed for three weeks. It’s not long now.’

We can’t wait to have you back, guys!