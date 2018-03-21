Ant McPartlin CHARGED with drink driving following car crash

The Geordie presenter was questioned at the police station on Wednesday

Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink driving by police following his arrest on Sunday.

The Saturday Night Takeaway telly star was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-west London over the weekend and was taken to the Police station after failing a breathalyser test at the side of the road.

Ant attended Kingston police station on Wednesday to be interviewed under caution, and now the Metropolitan Police have confirmed he has been charged.

They said in a statement: “A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14. that occurred on Sunday, 18 March.

“Anthony McPartlin, 42, of Chiswick, has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 21 March with drink driving.”

The star will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.

It comes as Declan Donnelly emotionally broke his silence over what the future holds for their TV partnership.

The presenter took to social media on Wednesday to reveal that, whilst this weekend’s episode has been cancelled, the rest of this SNT series WILL go ahead – though he admits he never expected to be doing it without Ant.

‘Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead,’ Dec, 42, wrote in his message.

‘We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.

‘Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series. Dec x’

ITV also seemingly confirmed that Dec will present the show by himself, having tweeted: ‘ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.’