Is it all over for these two?

It’s been a tough year for Ant McPartlin after he bravely opened up about struggling with prescription drug and alcohol issues.

But after making a triumphant return to our screens on I’m A Celebrity last month, the 42-year-old is now facing speculation that his marriage is at breaking point.

The telly presenter has reportedly been living apart from wife Lisa Armstrong since his stint in rehab earlier this year, and now photos have emerged of Ant arriving in Newcastle Airport for the festive period without his wife – or his wedding ring.

The snaps – obtained by The Sun – show the star walking through the airport in a winter coat, jeans and a flat cap before flashing a glimpse of his bare ring-finger.

It’s thought that Geordie star, Ant will be spending Christmas Day with his mum Christine, while it’s unclear whether make-up artist Lisa will be joining him or staying in their London family home over the holidays.

A source told The Sun: ‘He felt it was best he spent Christmas up North with his mum and gave them both some space to think ahead of the New Year.

‘He’s now looking forward to a family Christmas and trying to put a brave face on.’

The photos come after Lisa recently slammed rumours that she was ‘throwing away’ her 11-year marriage.

Hitting back at a Twitter user, the 41-year-old said: ‘Educate yourself first love and get your facts rights. You don’t know!! Sorry for your pain x’.



It follows reports that the couple’s relationship is ‘hanging by a thread’ after Ant’s time in Australia filming I’m A Celebrity.

‘Ant’s rented flat was meant to be a temporary arrangement but there are no signs of him moving,’ a source recently told The Sun on Sunday.

‘It’s becoming harder to see a way back. He knows they need heart-to-heart talks but since he has returned from the jungle they just haven’t happened.

‘And what’s more, it doesn’t look likely to any time soon.’

It’s also been claimed that Ant’s co-presenter and BFF Declan Donnelly has been acting as a go-between and picked up the couple’s beloved pet dog Hurley from Lisa’s on Ant’s behalf.

Whatever’s going on, let’s hope these two can have a happier start to 2018!