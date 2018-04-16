The TV star looked exhausted when he arrived at court on Monday

After pleading guilty to drink-driving, Ant McPartlin has been fined £86,000 and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

The I’m A Celebrity host was charged after he failed a roadside breathalyser test following a collision with two other cars in Richmond on 18 March.

As Ant faced his verdict at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday, it emerged that he was twice the legal limit when he crashed with his mum Christine Woodhall in the car.

He blew a breathalyser reading of 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is just 35 mcg.

In a letter read out in court, the telly star was full of remorse, as he admitted: ‘I’m very sorry I did this. I’m ashamed and mortified that this happened.’

The presenter added that he realised people in the public eye should provide a ‘positive example to others’ and that his court appearance was a ‘turning point’ for him.

His defence barrister Liam Walker also said 42-year-old Ant had suffered a ‘brief relapse’ – which his mum had no idea about – and he ‘hopes he can be forgiven by the many people he has let down’.

He added that Ant had been struggling to come to terms with the collapse of his marriage to wife of 11 years Lisa Armstrong, and has since been getting treatment for ‘alcohol and emotional issues’.

The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed that a number of people were treated for minor injuries following the three car smash, one of which was a four-year-old girl who was taken to hospital.

The driver of one of the cars – named as Mr NG – told the court he thought that Ant was dead after the crash, and he came round the corner ‘like a rocket’.

He told the court: ‘I am horrified how someone can drive so dangerously.’

After he was charged, ITV announced Ant would step down from his TV commitments on Saturday Night Takeaway, with co-presenter and BFF Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show in Florida on his own.

It’s also been confirmed that Dec will be presenting Britain’s Got Talent alone when the live shows air later this year – although Ant will still feature in its pre-recorded auditions.