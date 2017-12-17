Is it all over? Ant McPartlin asks Dec to collect his pooch from his family home

The couple have reportedly been living separate lives...

After returning home from the I’m A Celeb jungle, Ant McPartlin asked best bud Declan Donnelly to pick up his beloved pooch Hurley from the couple’s family home in London, seemingly avoiding any interaction with his wife, Lisa.

It’s thought that the beloved pet labrador has been their main point of contact for the couple, who have been battling to save their 23-year marriage. Lisa and Ant have been living apart from Lisa since he returned from Oz, renting a house nearby to give them some space while he recovers from his addiction problems.

Ant has recently opened up about his battle with depression and his dependence on a cocktail of drugs, including tramadol, morphine, diazepam and codeine as a result of a knee surgery.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

An onlooker told The Mirror: ‘Dec has been acting as go-between and has been helping Ant a lot.

‘He brought Hurley round to the flat for Ant as he settles in to his new place. Normally Ant goes to pick up the dog himself but this time he didn’t.’

MORE: ‘I’m feeling great’: Ant McPartlin speaks out about being reunited with Declan Donnelly as they arrive for I’m A Celebrity

Before the 2017 series of I’m A Celebrity kicked Get Me Out Of Here kicked off this year, there was much speculation as to whether Ant would be joining the show again. But after announcing he would play host along with BBF Dec, it was clear that Ant was thrilled to be back behind the camera.

‘I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait,’ said Ant. ‘It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great.’

The pair jokily addressed his rehab stint during the opening of the show. Dec announced: ‘I’m here with the gorgeous Holly Willoughby…’ before adding, ‘Wait, no! Guys that’s the wrong script! You’ve put the wrong script in!’

Dec then quipped: ‘No one was sure if you would make it or not!’ But Ant assured: ‘I was always going to make it, come on,’ adding excitedly, ‘I’m back my friend!’ And then embraced Dec with a massive bear hug. Awww… These two!

But despite clearly turning a corner in his professional life, Ant and Lisa’s marriage reportedly remains on the rocks.

Sources close to the couple told The Sun that Strictly make-up expert Lisa is considering calling the divorce lawyers, with one source revealing: ‘She has told several friends the marriage is over.’

Whatever happens between them, we wish them both all the best.

And as for Ant and Dec, we’re pretty sure the bromance is going to last a lifetime…