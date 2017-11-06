Lisa has shared an adorable video
Ant McPartlin and his wife, Lisa Armstrong have faced a lot of marriage speculation over the last few months after the Geordie star checked himself into rehab.
The I’m A Celeb presenter confessed he’d put his other half ‘through hell’ during his struggle with alcohol and painkiller addiction.
But now it looks like make-up artist, Lisa has shut down any rumours of relationship troubles as she retweeted an adorable video from a fan made up of cute photos and clips.
Set to Ed Sheeran‘s emotional track Thinking Out Loud, the romantic montage shows old clips of the couple appearing on SMTV Live together, loved-up photographs of their wedding day in 2006, as well as load more happy moments.
The devoted fan wrote next to the video: ‘Lovely couple @antanddec @lisaAmakeup (sorry,this is my first time sending this video because this video so lovely)’, and Lisa swiftly shared it with her 92.7k followers.
The sweet declaration of love comes as 41-year-old Ant arrived back in the UK over the weekend having spent time in LA to recover from his drug and alcohol addiction.
The TV host has previously confessed that his illness had put a strain on his marriage, telling The Sun: ‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.
‘I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.
‘All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing — fantastic throughout.’
But after returning home from the treatment centre, it’s been reported Ant has been living alone in a rented house just streets away from the home he shares with 41-year-old Lisa.
Declan Donnelly‘s presenting partner was spotted visiting their West London house to pick up their dog, Hurley over the weekend.
‘He arrived on foot with another bloke and waited for the gates to open’, a source told The Mirror.
‘He seemed a little apprehensive, then he and the guy went in.
‘He was unshaven and had black bags under his eyes. After he left, Lisa came out a few minutes later looking tired’.
The insider added: ‘They both looked really sad. I feel so sorry for them both. They look like they’re having such a hard time.’
Let’s hope these two can sort things out before Ant jets out to Australia for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in a couple of weeks.