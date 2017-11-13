People have questioned Lisa for not joining her husband in Australia

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are heading back into the I’m A Celebrity Jungle with a whole load of celebs next week – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Seriously, we’ve been waiting a whole year for this…

But despite finally returning to our telly screens, it hasn’t been an easy few months for Geordie presenter Ant, who’s only recently left rehab following a tough battle with drink and prescription drugs.

The 41-year-old has also faced speculation his marriage to Lisa Armstrong is under increasing pressure after Ant confessed he’d put his wife ‘through hell’ during his addiction struggle.

However, now Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist Lisa has slammed claims their relationship has broken down, after she didn’t join her hubby in Australia ahead of I’m A Celebrity.

Taking to Twitter, the 41-year-old shared a load of hashtags, reminding her 93.5k followers that she has a full-time job.

‘#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #allaloadofmadeups**t #imnotestrangedthank-you #asyouwere’, she said.



That settles that, then!

Lisa’s strong words come after Ant jetted back Down Under over the weekend to start filming for I’m A Celeb – which is back on November 19th.

Speaking about his return, Ant recently said: ‘I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait,’ says Ant. ‘It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great’. Great to hear it!

Forty-two-year-old Dec has also spoken out about Ant’s return to the Jungle ahead of the new series, telling The Sun: ‘I’m looking forward to spending more time with him. It’s brilliant to be back together, it’s perfect.

‘Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited.’

You and us both!