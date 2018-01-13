The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! host has officially split from his wife of 11 years

Their relationship has been the subject of speculation for months, but now Ant McPartlin has confirmed the sad news that he is to divorce Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host revealed the news via a statement made by his spokesperson.

They told The Sun On Sunday: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

The couple’s split comes after telly favourite Ant checked into rehab last summer, with the star confessing to problems with alcohol, substance abuse and prescription drugs.

And his health was reportedly a factor in Ant’s decision to divorce Lisa, whom he has been with for 23 years and married in 2006.

A source close to the star said: ‘This was a tough decision for Ant but he has to do the right thing for his health.

‘It hasn’t happened overnight. They’ve been having problems for ages.

‘The marriage has effectively been struggling for eight months. He’s given it a good go.

‘They’ve met up and spoken about it a number of times and this is the decision he has made.

‘They are getting divorced. He is obviously really upset about it.’

Fans have feared for Ant and Lisa’s relationship since the Britain’s Got Talent host’s drink and drug problems came to light in June, with Ant reportedly living in a rented property – and not their £6m home – after he exited rehab.

And he was pictured arriving in Newcastle last month for Christmas on his own and without his wedding ring.

There’s been no word from either party on social media since news of their split broke, with Lisa’s most recent tweet – posted on New Year’s Eve – showing her in cartoon form throwing out a bag of stinking rubbish labeled 2017.

However, fans of the couple quickly took to Twitter to express their upset over the split.

One posted: ‘Really sad to hear that Ant McPartlin & Lisa Armstrong have not been able to work things out. I’ve always respected how they kept their marriage from the media so it’s a shame their break up has to be so public. I wish them both well 😘’

Another wrote: ‘So so sad but I can only imagine how Ant and Lisa are feeling, the least we can do know though is understand and accept their choice💔sending love and support to them both x @antanddec @lisaAmakeup’

Others echoed their words, too…

We’re right there with you, guys 😢