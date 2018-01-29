Lisa has spoken out on Twitter

Amidst her divorce heartache, Ant McPartlin‘s estranged wife Lisa Armstrong has been seeking support from her fans on social media.

And now the 41-year-old has taken to Twitter once again to hit back at the recent intrusion she’s faced following her highly publicised split.

Sharing a selfie over the weekend, the Strictly make-up artist wrote: ‘You’ve probably seen the nasty, intrusive, ugly pics of me, so I thought I’d do your job for you!! It’s creepy.’

Before adding the hashtags: ‘#please #printthis #pleaseleavemealone #creepymeninbushes #takingmypicture.’

And following the fiery message, fans were quick to show Lisa support as one wrote: ‘Stay strong Lisa, everything you are going through and how the press are treating you is so unfair, when will the leave you alone…xx.’

Another replied: ‘Never an ugly picture of you Lisa, always classy & beauitful, horrible & sad what you are going through not easy but stay strong, sending hugs.’

While a third added: ‘Your heart is hurting now but it won’t hurt forever. You are a strong, independent woman who has her own career and is reliant on no one. Take one day at a time, ignore the haters and stay strong’.

This comes after Lisa recently ‘liked’ a number of cryptic Tweets appearing to give an insight into her split with I’m A Celebrity presenter Ant.

Last week a fan took to Twitter with a message for Lisa, saying: ‘@lisaAmakeup Your unconditional love & support made A who he is.. easy to think you don’t want UNTIL you don’t have.. Never Be Another You’.

To make the message even clearer the tweet is accompanied by an image featuring the words: ‘I’m not like other girls. That’s where you made your first mistake.’

Geordie star, Ant – who checked into rehab last year following drink and drug addictions – announced the sad news he would be filing for divorce from his wife of 11 years earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the 42-year-old confirmed: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’

We hope these two can keep things civil!