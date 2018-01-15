Ant McPartlin shocked fans in January when he announced he would be filing for divorce from wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! host revealed the sad news via a statement made by his spokesperson.

‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin’, they told The Sun On Sunday.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made.’ Heartbreaking, right?

The couple first met back in 1994 on the Smash Hits tour – when Lisa was performing with former band, Deuce and Dec was performing with his best pal Declan Donnelly in PJ & Duncan.

After more than ten years together, Ant finally proposed to his other half whilst the pair were on a romantic holiday in Dubai in April 2005.

And just a year later Ant and Lisa tied the knot at a beautiful summer ceremony in Taplow, Buckinghamshire.

However, after more than 23 years together, fans started to speculate over their relationship when the Britain’s Got Talent host’s drink and drug problems came to light in June 2017 and he checked himself into rehab.

And following a triumphant return to I’m A Celeb, Ant confirmed fears when moved out of their £1.6million mansion and into a rented house just down the road.

Seemingly hinting his marriage was well and truly over, the telly star was then pictured arriving in Newcastle for Christmas on his own and without his wedding ring. *sob*

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with Ant and Lisa’s relationship story in pictures…