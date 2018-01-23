Ant has fired back at his critics

Ant McPartlin has faced a tough few weeks after announcing he’s divorcing his wife of 23 years, Lisa Armstrong.

But ahead of his first red carpet since the shock split news, the I’m A Celebrity star has hit back at claims he’s having a ‘meltdown’ in a VERY fiery Tweet.

Ant and BFF Declan Donnelly are due to attend the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening, hoping to win their 17th award for best TV presenters. Impressive, right?

But after reports started circulating that he was ‘stressed’ before the show, the 42-year-old took to social media with a strong message of his own.

Sharing a picture of a national newspaper’s storyline, Ant wrote: ‘What a load of sh#t!’, signing off as ‘A’. Eeeek!

The Geordie telly favourite then confirmed he’s actually pretty excited about the glitzy awards ceremony, taking to Twitter again with the message: ‘Can’t wait for the nta2018 it will be a right hoot!! A x.’

This will be Ant’s first big event since he checked himself into rehab back in July following a battle with drink and prescription drugs.

But the TV favourite could face an awkward run-in as his estranged wife and professional make-up artist, Lisa is also likely to make an appearance.

Although it looks like the former couple are still on good terms after 41-year-old Lisa recently ‘liked’ a photo of her ex on set at Britain’s Got Talent. Hmm…

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec – who are up for four gongs at Tuesday night’s ceremony – almost broke the internet on Monday after Ant shared a Tweet encouraging their fans to vote for them.

The tweet read: ‘Less than 24 hours to vote for all your favourites at the @Official NTAs. Vote closes at noon tomorrow.’

And according to reports, the NTAs official website crashed soon after, with claims it was the pair’s loyal fans rushing to vote which caused the technology blip.

‘Still trying vote but NTA site is still down!!! Is it a conspiracy!!’ Tweeted one frustrated user.

Although it’s not clear whether this was actually down to Ant and Dec’s tweet, we reckon they’re definitely on for their 17th win!