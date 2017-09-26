It's good to see him back online

It’s been a tough old time for Ant McPartlin recently.

The star has been battling the addictions to drink and drugs that saw him go to rehab back in June, and has been keeping a low profile since then.

However, Ant returned to public life in a thoroughly modern way this week, taking to Twitter to break his social media silence.

The I’m A Celebrity host posted a sweet birthday message to his presenting partner in crime, Declan Donnelly, who turned 42 on Monday.

The cute message read: ‘Happy birthday to the little fella from the ever so slightly taller fella!!xxxx # bigdonsbday’

Aww!

It was Ant’s first tweet from the Geordie pair’s shared account in over a month, and fans soon rushed to welcome him back.

One wrote: ‘Welcome back Ant. You’ve been missed.’

Another posted: ‘I so happy you are back on Twitter Ant and I so happy that you got the help needed and you are getting better.’

A third added: ‘Glad to see you back on here Ant, hope you are doing ok.’

In the last post signed off by Ant – dated 12 August – he thanked his fans for all their love and support after news of his troubles emerged.

The tweet read: ‘Have to say I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I’m sending all my love back. A xxx’

Speaking at the time, Ant told The Sun: ‘I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs — I would take. And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, “You could have killed yourself”. ’

But whilst things look to be getting back to normal for the star on the social media front, it’s said to be a different case for his marriage to make-up artist Lisa Armstrong.

The couple are about to face their toughest times yet as they prepare to be separated by 11,000 miles when Ant heads over to Australia for I’m A Celebrity in just a few weeks.

Words by Natalie Bradshaw