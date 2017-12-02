Shocked viewers took to Twitter to ask: ‘Is he allowed to say that?’

I’m a Celebrity bosses have been forced to confirm host Ant McPartlin did not use a racist slur during Friday night’s episode.

He and co-host Declan Donnelly were discussing the blue fleeces campmates wear when taking part in Bushtucker Trials, when Dec joked that, afterwards, ‘they were donated to underprivileged Australians who suffer terrible working conditions’.

The camera then cut to the I’m a Celebrity crew – all wearing the blue fleeces in question. But when Ant made another joke about them, viewers were left convinced he said: ‘Poor souls, they get paid in abos.’

‘Abo’ is considered a derogatory term used to describe an Australian Aborigine, and fans were not impressed…

One wrote: ‘@imacelebrity can you just clarify what @ant_mcpartlin said that the Aussie #ImaCelebrity2017 crew were paid in please? I am reeling from the potential racist term it sounded like…’

Another said: ‘Paid in abos? Little racist there #Imaceleb.’ While a third added: ‘Is it ok for Ant to refer to abos on I’m a Celebrity? I’m not so sure.’

But bosses were quick to confirm to Metro.co.uk that Ant actually joked the crew are paid in ‘avos’ – meaning avocados. Phew…

Last night comedian Shappi Khorsandi became the first celebrity to voted off of the show, but she wasn’t disappointed and said: ‘I’ll see my babies!’

Before leaving the jungle, Shappi, 44, told her campmates: ‘I’m not upset, I will see you all on the other side.’