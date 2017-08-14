The TV presenter spent two months in rehab battling drug and alcohol addiciton

Brave telly star, Ant McPartlin opened up about his battles with an addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol for the first time since leaving rehab over the weekend.

And after being flooded with support from his loyal fans, now the I’m A Celeb host has returned to social media with a sweet message for everyone who has reached out to him.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

Writing to his 6.65million followers, the 41-year-old admitted that he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the encouragement he’s received.

Tweeting from the official account he shares with TV partner Declan Donnelly, the star said: ‘Have to say I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I’m sending all my love back. A xxx.’

Obviously, thousands of fans were quick to reply with more well wishes as one commented: ‘You have set an example to all who are in the position you have been in. We are so impressed with your courage. Xx’

Another thrilled fan said: ‘Massively chuffed for you Ant, we will always support you! Massive well done for kicking addictions ass!!’

More: Ant McPartlin reveals he almost DIED from ‘insane’ drugs binge as he speaks for the first time since leaving rehab

A third agreed: ‘Beyond chuffed for you making it through this!! Our support will always be there! Massive well done!!’

While a fourth added: ‘Sharing the truth about your tough recent times took great courage! Good luck with the recovery…everyone is in your corner’.

Ant’s return to the Internet comes after the BGT star revealed the true extent of his battles with addiction in a candid interview.

Speaking for the first time since checking into rehab in June, the presenter told The Sun that he almost died after ‘terrifying’ drugs binges.

‘I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs — I would take,’ he revealed.

And it wasn’t until earlier this year that he finally confided in wife Lisa Armstrong and best pal Dec that he was in trouble, admitting: ‘I was embarrassed about it’.

It’s good you have you back, Ant!