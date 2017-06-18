‘I feel like I’ve let people down’: Ant McPartlin checks into rehab to tackle problems with drink and drugs

The struggling TV star has confessed he needs help

We might know Ant McPartlin as one half of telly’s most popular presenting duo, but it seems as though the I’m A Celeb host has been dealing with some demons behind the scenes as he’s now confessed to checking into rehab.

In a VERY honest interview, the Ant and Dec star admitted he wept as he revealed his addiction problems to wife Lisa Armstrong and co-star Declan Donnelly.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

The brave TV presenter told The Sun on Sunday: ‘The first step is to admit to yourself you need help.’

He then went on to explain that it was his depression which led to an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

‘I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry,’ he said.

‘I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

‘I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.’

More: SMTV Live is coming BACK! Here’s 6 things we’re looking forward to…

Ant’s Britain’s Got Talent co-star Dec had reportedly been worried about his best mate, but didn’t know just how bad things had got until Ant confessed to him: ‘I need help, mate. I need help now.’

According to the publication, Dec immediately told Ant to seek professional help and even contacted counsellors on his behalf.

A source said: ‘For Dec it was a bit of a bombshell hearing about these addiction problems. He had no idea of the full extent of the torment his best friend was going through.

‘Dec couldn’t believe his ears through some of it. Soon the truth was all coming out: the substance abuse, the painkillers he was hooked on, the secret drinking sessions.

‘It was almost too much for Dec to take in.’

Forty-one-year-old, Ant will now spend at least two months in a clinic while he recovers from his addiction issues and hopefully gets back to his best.



Sending our love to Ant and the whole family, we wish him a speedy recovery.