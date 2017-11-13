Ant and Dec are officially back and happy to be so!

Ant McPartlin has spoken for the first time about his return to I’m A Celebrity after touching down in Australia with Declan Donnelly, five months since he revealed he was seeking treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

The 41-year-old was seen beaming for the cameras when he arrived in Brisbane on Sunday and admits he’s thrilled to be back in action.

‘I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait,’ says Ant. ‘It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great.’

Glad to hear it, Ant! It sounds like the presenter is particularly happy to be reunited with his BFF Dec, 42.

‘The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up,’ he explains. Awww.

Dec is just as excited about having Ant back by his side for the new series of I’m A Celebrity and has shared some touching words.

‘I’m looking forward to spending more time with him,’ the TV star tells The Sun. ‘It’s brilliant to be back together, it’s perfect.

‘Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited.’

So are we, Dec! Mr Donnelly has also teased some potential changes to the show…

‘We’ll have the same old shenanigans, but with a few little added twists,’ he explains. ‘We just can’t wait to get in and get going now. We’ve been waiting for ages, it’s been a long summer break so we can’t wait.’

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is set to hit out screens on 19 November, a slightly later start this year as production was pushed back to give Ant more time to recover.

Whilst he and Dec will be busy preparing for the show over the next few days, they also look to have been enjoying some downtime at the luxury villa where they’re staying.

The duo were joined by Dec’s wife Ali Astall as they soaked up the sun.

Meanwhile Ant’s other half Lisa Armstrong has stayed at home, given that she’s busy with her job in the make-up department on Strictly Come Dancing.

We’re glad to hear that Ant is feeling good – now bring on I’m A Celeb!