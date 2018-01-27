Ant McPartlin turns to Scarlett Moffatt as he ‘dumps’ Lisa Armstrong

It looks like Ant is leaning on Scarlett during his time of need

Divorce seemed like a case of when and not if, after rumours surrounding Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong‘s marriage had reached fever pitch.

And Ant officially announced last week that he and wife Lisa were separating, despite her standing by him during his time in rehab.

A spokesperson for Ant revealed that after 23 years together, he had officially called it quits. His statement read, ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.’

Of course, a separation is difficult for any couple and, although we’re sure Ant’s right-hand man, Declan Donnelly, will be a constant support, it seems as though new pal Scarlett Moffatt is also providing a shoulder to cry on.

Ant, 42, and Scarlett formed a friendship after the former Gogglebox star was crowned Queen of the jungle in the 2016 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The pair, both from the north east, have since worked together on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Scarlett, 27, even landed a role as a co-host on the I’m a Celeb spin off show, Extra Camp.

It’s clear that Scarlett thinks highly of the presenter, as she previously disclosed, ‘Ant and Dec just said, “Be you”, which, coming from them, my absolute heroes, gives me the confidence to just be me. If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent.’

And, it’s thought that the pair’s friendship continued after Ant’s stint in rehab in June last year for an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Ant reportedly contacted Scarlett as soon as he left rehab for a catch-up, as she’s said to have been a great support to him during his dark times, with the pair supposedly talking non-stop after developing a strong friendship.

Scarlett has always been open about her friendship with Ant, saying he’s been a ‘father figure’ to her and even revealing that he would be returning to our screens after his treatment. ‘The intention is [that Ant will be on I’m a Celeb]. We’ve spoken, yeah. He’s doing well,’ she said.

Since he checked out of rehab in November, Ant never moved back into the marital home, instead staying in a rental property close by.

And it looks like it’s Scarlett’s chance to return the favour of being there for him, after Ant reportedly helped her through heartbreak over ex-boyfriend Luke Crodden.

With Scarlett already spotted filming for the upcoming series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, it seems the famous duo may be turning into a trio.