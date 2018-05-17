It looks like Ant is on the mend

Ant McPartlin has disappeared out of the spotlight recently after his shock drink driving charge in April.

After the telly star checked himself into rehab to battle his drug and alcohol addictions, a pretty big question mark has been left over who’ll present the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly.

But now it looks like 42-year-old Ant could be back on our telly screens sooner than we thought, as sources have revealed he could be well enough by Autumn.

‘He did well in rehab… He feels like it has helped’, an insider told The Mirror.

‘That is what he needed, but he does not need any more for the time being. I think he will be back for I’m a Celebrity.’

And I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Now! host Joel Dommett has also opened up about the prospect of Ant returning this year, as he said: ‘I hope he comes back I really do so fingers crossed.’

Before telling OK! magazine: ‘But honestly, nobody actually knows. And they won’t tell me anyway because they know I’ll get excited and end up telling someone like you because I’ve got a big mouth! But yeah we all hope he’ll be there. We’ll see.’

Ant hasn’t been on our telly screens since his conviction for drink-driving – apart from pre-recorded episodes of Britain’s Got Talent – after he stepped down from the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway and left Dec to hold the fort alone.

However, Geordie star Ant was pictured looking happy and healthy earlier this week for the first time since leaving rehab.

In a photo shared by fan Davina Darr, Ant can be seen enjoying an afternoon with his best pal Dec in a hotel garden.

Good to see you back together, guys!