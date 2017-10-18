The Strictly make-up artist has stepped out from behind the scenes

Ant McPartlin’s wife Lisa Armstrong has stepped in front of the cameras for her first TV appearance since her husband’s stint in rehab.

The make-up artist is usually busy behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing creating the stars’ glam looks but made a surprise cameo in spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday night to give a beauty demo.

Lisa, 40, was joined by hair stylist Lisa Davey as they showed viewers how to create a brown smokey eye with a striking red lip, with Ant’s other half explaining that this is a look she often gets asked about.

She was all smiles as she talked fans through how to apply the products and also joked about how applying lipstick beyond the lines of the lips is ‘not a good look’.

Lisa’s demo was praised by viewers, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Absolutely loved the smokey eye makeup tutorial today, thank you xx @lisaAmakeup #ItTakesTwo #makeup @bbcstrictly’

Another wrote: ‘Just clicked @bbcstrictly Lisa Armstrong is also @antanddec Ant’s wife. Talented and lovely lady #ItTakesTwo’

And one said: ‘Loving the tips by @lisaAmakeup on #ItTakesTwo New hairstyle and make up look sorted’

Lisa also took to Twitter after the show to thank a fan who praised her make-up tutorials.

It comes after Ant, 41, revealed in June that he was seeking treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

Following his time in rehab the presenter praised Lisa – who he married in 2006 – for being ‘amazing’ throughout it all.

The tough times have clearly put a strain on their relationship though, with Ant admitting that he regrets how his problems have affected Lisa.

‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you,’ he told The Sun over the summer. ‘I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.

‘In hindsight, I should have mentioned it earlier but you’re embarrassed about it.’

Since he left rehab Ant has been working on making things right with Lisa.

And whilst Lisa is busy at work, it looks like her husband could soon be in front of the cameras again too.

One of I’m A Celebrity’s new spin-off show presenters, Joel Dommett, seemed to hint last week that Ant McPartlin WILL return alongside Declan Donnelly to host the series when it kicks off in November – great stuff!