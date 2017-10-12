Thank goodness for that!
It looks as though I’m A Celebrity fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding the future of host Ant McPartlin on the show.
Following the star’s well-documented drink and drug confession – which saw him head to rehab in June – there were fears that the Geordie lad wouldn’t be heading Down Under for the return of the ITV show in November.
MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2017 line-up: See which stars are rumoured to be heading to the jungle!
And last week it was revealed that Love Island host Caroline Flack was favourite to replace him – prompting an almighty backlash on social media.
But now Joel Dommett, who’s set to present spin-off show Extra Camp alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash – has hinted that Ant WILL in fact be back on our screens.
Speaking to The Mirror this week, the comedian said: ‘We head there [Australia] on November 12th, and then we’re there for the whole thing – which will be weird from the other side.’
And speaking specifically about the return of Ant and Dec, he said: ‘They’re good guys – and it’ll be fun to be with them and not eating something disgusting.
‘It’ll be nice to hang out with them and not be eating a goat’s d**k.’
Well, quite. But also, he said ‘them’! As in Dec AND Ant. Hurrah!
As a side note, it feels VERY odd to write ‘Dec and Ant’ rather than ‘Ant and Dec’. But anyway…
Flackers was named as the 6-4 favourite to step into Ant’s I’m A Celebrity presenting shoes by bookies PaddyPower, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Caroline might have copped a lot of Flack for her time fronting X Factor, but her experience on Love Island should serve her well for going Down Under’.
But the news didn’t go down well with fans, with one Twitter user writing: ‘If Caroline Flack presents #ImACeleb then I won’t be watching this year, can’t stand her😒’
Another wrote: ‘When u think this year couldn’t get any worse then u hear Caroline Flack could replace Ant on
#ImACeleb 2017 u ok hun?’
Here’s hoping Joel’s got it right and that Ant is exactly where he belongs once the new series starts next month: on Dec’s right-hand side.