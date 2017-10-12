Thank goodness for that!

It looks as though I’m A Celebrity fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding the future of host Ant McPartlin on the show.

Following the star’s well-documented drink and drug confession – which saw him head to rehab in June – there were fears that the Geordie lad wouldn’t be heading Down Under for the return of the ITV show in November.

MORE: I’m A Celebrity 2017 line-up: See which stars are rumoured to be heading to the jungle!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS HERE

And last week it was revealed that Love Island host Caroline Flack was favourite to replace him – prompting an almighty backlash on social media.

But now Joel Dommett, who’s set to present spin-off show Extra Camp alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash – has hinted that Ant WILL in fact be back on our screens.

Speaking to The Mirror this week, the comedian said: ‘We head there [Australia] on November 12th, and then we’re there for the whole thing – which will be weird from the other side.’

And speaking specifically about the return of Ant and Dec, he said: ‘They’re good guys – and it’ll be fun to be with them and not eating something disgusting.

‘It’ll be nice to hang out with them and not be eating a goat’s d**k.’

Well, quite. But also, he said ‘them’! As in Dec AND Ant. Hurrah!

As a side note, it feels VERY odd to write ‘Dec and Ant’ rather than ‘Ant and Dec’. But anyway…

Flackers was named as the 6-4 favourite to step into Ant’s I’m A Celebrity presenting shoes by bookies PaddyPower, with a spokesperson saying: ‘Caroline might have copped a lot of Flack for her time fronting X Factor, but her experience on Love Island should serve her well for going Down Under’.

But the news didn’t go down well with fans, with one Twitter user writing: ‘If Caroline Flack presents #ImACeleb then I won’t be watching this year, can’t stand her😒’

Another wrote: ‘When u think this year couldn’t get any worse then u hear Caroline Flack could replace Ant on # ImACeleb 2017 u ok hun?’

Here’s hoping Joel’s got it right and that Ant is exactly where he belongs once the new series starts next month: on Dec’s right-hand side.