The apple didn’t fall far from the tree! Romeo Beckham looks just like Victoria in his latest pouty Instagram snap

With Victoria and David as parents, it’s unsurprising that the Beckham children are highly photogenic, and aren’t afraid to show it off.

On Wednesday, Romeo Beckham, the second eldest son of Victoria and David, uploaded a snap on Instagram that showcased just how much he looks like his stunning mum – right down to the famous pout!

Amazing photography @brooklynbeckham ❤️ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:18am PST

The black-and-white pic, taken by budding photographer and older brother Brooklyn, received thousands of comments from fans noting the uncanny similarity.

‘Absolutely handsome..male version of @victoriabeckham,’ wrote one. ‘You’ve got your mother’s beauty – very handsome young man,’ said another.

One follower commented: ‘You look exactly like your mom! @victoriabeckham xx’ – we couldn’t agree more! See the resemblance for yourself.

Fun night out with my mum @victoriabeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

The Beckham children are no strangers to working the camera like their good-looking parents. Even their younger brother Cruz, 12, is known for striking a pose or two alongside Dad.

Come on @manchesterunited @davidbeckham 😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:21am PST

Another spitting image!

The eldest two sons have both worked for Burberry – Romeo as a model, Brooklyn as a photographer – and Romeo features in his brother’s photography book, What I See, which came out earlier this year.

Brooklyn often takes snaps of his siblings, but seems particularly proud of his images of his little brother. Romeo has previously posted Brooklyn’s pics on Instagram.

Such a cool pic by @brooklynbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

We can’t get enough of the Beckham family this week. Yesterday, we swooned over new snaps of David with his new baby niece, Peggy.

The former footballer took to social media to say how proud he was of his niece and his little sister, Joanne, writing alongside the pic: ‘Welcome to the world little Peggy So proud of my little sis and congrats @krissydonners #Daddy such a beautiful family #proudUncle@joannebeckham’.

