Following the horrific tragedy which occurred during the Manchester tour date of her Dangerous Woman tour, a terror attack which left 22 dead, 23-year-old Ariana Grande has been going above and beyond for those affected by the terrible ordeal.

In fact, earlier this week, Ariana organised the mega One Love Manchester event- a benefit gig which boasted an incredible line up (J-Biebs, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher to name but a few), managing to raise quite a few bob for the Manchester relief aid charity in the process.

Did she stop there? Did she heck.

Now, the singer has released her rendition of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, a touching piece performed at the end of the gig.

The cover version of the Judy Garland classic has been released with the hopes of raising more funds for the those affected by the tragic Manchester attack- with all proceeds from the single going straight to the Manchester relief aid charity.

The single is currently available to download on Spotify and to buy on Apple Music.

Since releasing the tribute single, Ariana has been sharing more and more content onto her social media pages- all of which have been incredibly moving.

In one video shared to all 109mil of Ariana’s followers, a very teeny tiny fan watches Ariana’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow performance whilst fighting back tears- get ready folks, *straight* to the feels.

Simply captioned with heart emoji’s, fans have been quick to comment with their feels over the emotional video- with replies reading messages such as ‘Omg so cute’ and ‘Omg he is so cute’.

The 23-year-old has also shared a video from her One Love Manchester gig, in which members the security team enjoy the Coldplay performance- another post she has captioned a heart emoji which spells out ‘one love’.

Oh, Ariana- you’ve got us.

You can donate to the Manchester Relief Aid Charity right *here*.

Alice Perry