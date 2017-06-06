Yup, straight to the feels...

Earlier this week, the nation was blown away by Ariana Grande and her mega One Love Manchester benefit gig.

The show, which was held at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground, housed a whopper 50,000 fans- and managed to raise an incredible reported £2million for the Manchester aid relief charity.

All in all, it’s fair to say 23-year-old Ariana *more* than pulled it out the bag.

Following the highly emotional show, in which stars such as Liam Gallagher, Coldplay and Justin Bieber performed, it is being reported that Ariana and her team have opted for a more permanent reminder of the mega event- with the singer and her team receiving matching tattoos following the gig.

Opting for an inking of a bee, a symbol which is symbolic of Manchester’s industrial heritage, it is reported by The Sun that the team had received their pieces from members of the community of Manchester tattoo artists.

Many fans have been quick to praise Ariana and her team, with one Tweet reading: ‘Apparently Ariana and the crew all got bee tattoos after the show :’) THEY’RE ALL SO PRECIOUS’.

Currently, Ariana is being held very close within the hearts of the nation- with the singer doing everything she can to raise awareness and money for the Manchester relief aid.

Having re-released her single One Last Time on iTunes, with the profits going straight to the charity, the singer had told the audience on One Love- ‘I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today. I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified’.

The event marked the second week passing of the terror attack on her Manchester gig during the Dangerous Woman tour- a horrific event which left 22 dead and 116 injured.

Our thoughts and best wishes are with the families effected by the horrendous ordeal. To donate to the Manchester relief aid, click *here*.

Alice Perry