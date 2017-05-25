‘Broken’ Ariana Grande cancels tour dates to ‘pay proper respects’ to Manchester terror attack victims

The US star will not be returning to the stage until 5th June

In the wake of the Manchester terror attacks on Monday, Ariana Grande has cancelled her upcoming performances for the next 11 days.

The 23-year-old was due to play her Dangerous Woman tour at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday 25th and Friday 26th May, however these will no longer go ahead after 22 people died following a suicide bomb attack during the Manchester leg of her tour.

Ariana has since been spotting arriving back home in Florida after she left the UK on Tuesday and it’s thought she will not be returning to Europe until June 5th at the earliest, where she’s due to appear in Switzerland.

In a statement given by her management team, it was explained: ‘Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost.

‘The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland.

‘We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.’

Before adding: ‘Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.’

A tweet from The O2 has urged those with tickets for the next two days to ‘contact their point of purchase for a refund’.

The Focus singer was also due to play in Belgium, Poland and Germany, before heading to Zurich but these will also not go ahead.

Following the terror attack – which took place at around 10.30pm as fans were leaving the venue – Ariana took to Twitter in the early hours of May 23rd saying she was ‘broken’ by the horrific event.

Writing to her 46.1 million followers, the star said: ‘Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.’

The tributes continue to pour in for all those affected by this awful tragedy as the whole country stands together. We’re all sending our love and prayers to Manchester here at Now.