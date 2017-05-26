‘I hope you’re not too scared’: Ariana Grande fan, 10, caught up in Manchester attack pens heartfelt letter to popstar

Poppy Sutcliffe has urged her favourite popstar to come back to the UK

Following the tragic terror attack which took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, the whole country has come together to send their love and support to those affected.

But while we’ve all felt the sadness of the explosion which killed 22 people and injured dozens more, those who were present during the bombing are still coming to terms with the terror they witnessed.

Including Ariana herself who has since flown back to the USA explaining she is completely ‘broken’ by the attack which took place as her show was wrapping up.

Following her return home, the 23-year-old has been flooded with support from thousands of fans in the form of kind words and moving messages.

But one particular letter from ten-year-old Poppy Sutcliffe – who was at the Manchester music concert – has really tugged on the public’s heartstrings.

Reading the emotional letter out on BBC, Poppy from Teesside explains she ‘feels sorry for’ the star and hopes she’ll return to the UK soon, writing: ‘Dear Ariana, I am your number 1 fan!!! I was at your concert on the 22nd May 2017, Manchester and I am very sorry that someone set some bombs off.’

The brave little girl continued: ‘I hope you are ok and that you will come back to England again to perform. Overall you were so good I can’t describe how amazing you were.

‘I am extremely sorry silly people do things like this and I really hope you’re not too scared. Keep writing and singing awesome songs. Love from your No 1 fan x x x’.

The touching note is signed Poppy, age 10, from England and a sweet P.S. note adds: ‘You are my favourite singer of all time.’

Poppy’s mum, Sarah – who was also at the MEN Arena during the horrifying incident – added that her daughter had been very brave, telling BBC cameras: ‘She was telling me to stay calm and I think that’s about her spirit and her strength.

‘We’re lucky: we got out. Others weren’t so lucky.’

And Poppy isn’t the only one to pen a letter to the American pops-star, as dad-of-three Patrick Millsaps also wrote a heartfelt note to Ariana urging her carry on performing around the world as ‘music is the international language of peace’.



Truly touching words from both fans.