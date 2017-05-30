Artists are pulling together to put on an outstanding concert in to raise money for the horrific Manchester attack...

Following the horrific attack in Manchester last Monday, it seems that Ariana Grande isn’t the only performer to make come and perform at the Tribute concert this coming Sunday to raise money for the Victims. Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus are just three of the acts that have announced they will be joining to support her too!

Ariana made a heartfelt tweet announcing that she would be coming back to the ‘incredibly brave city’ of Manchester to hold a concert for the Victims and to spend more time with her fans. Ariana will now be supported by Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Usher and former One Direction star, Niall Horan at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

And the organisers for the event have said that “All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund’ and will be broadcasted on BBC Television, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks as well as being streamed live.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Read: ‘Take care of you’ Father of Ariana Grande fans writes touching open letter to singer after Manchester attacks

Ariana has also offered free tickets to each fan that attended her Manchester Arena Concert last week when the attack took place.

The Manchester Emergency Fund has already raised almost 6 million pounds this week from with the suppport of Wayne Rooney donating £100,000 and Ed Sheeran urges people to donate.

You can watch the One Love concert on BBC Television on Sunday 4th June. It is sure to be an evening that will touch each and every one of us.

By Lois Pia North