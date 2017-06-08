Ariana Grande and Mac Miller – their love story in pictures

We’re still waiting to find someone that looks at us like Mac does at Ariana

So we were closet Ariana Grande fans before but since seeing her perform for One Love Manchester, we’re borderline obsessed – her hair, voice and flawless skin is too good to be true. And then came that performance with Mac Miller when everything changed for us. Not to mention THAT ring that appeared on her finger from no where…

On closer inspection, Ariana and Mac are literally #CoupleGoals. The way he looks at her and the way they perform together – you could cut the tension with a knife!

So we took a little look back at these adorable lovebirds and yes, stalking their Instagram accounts, YouTube and pictures, they really are cute together. Sorry Zayn and Gigi, we may have a new celebrity couple we’re utterly obsessed with.

How did they meet? Well through the power of social media and Twitter back in 2012. How cute! Mac literally slid into Ariana’s DM’s and the two of them coming together for a performance or duet and their cover of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ was born.

Just after that, they joined forces with another duet for ‘The Way’ – have you seen the video? Mac and Ari literally start snogging at the end. Of course the Internet reacted how it would with the ‘WTF’s’, ‘OMG’s’ and ‘ILY’s’.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan when she was their cover girl, she spoke about her budding relationship, she said ‘I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing.’

In 2016, Mac told People magazine that the song ‘My Favorite Part’ – a little love song by Mac featuring Ariana – made them close friends again. ‘I wrote that love song before I saw her. We’re very good friends first and foremost. We made that song and started becoming close again. It’s very dope and I like how that worked out. It was great.

‘There was no awkwardness or weirdness, it was how it always was. Just both of us older, more mature and more sure of ourselves. When we first recorded together we were young and figuring it out, which we still are, but now seeing her growth and my growth – it’s great.’

The amount of respect he has for her is UNREAL.

When Ariana returned to America after the Manchester attack, Mac was there to greet her and her mum off the plane.

During their performances together, his eyes we fixated on her and we’re obsessed. If this gallery of pictures doesn’t confirm that, we’re not sure what will…