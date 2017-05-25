It comes after 22 people died during a terrorist attack at her Manchester concert on Monday evening

Ariana Grande’s fans have sent her song One Last Time to number one on the UK iTunes chart, following the terrorist attack at her Manchester concert on Monday evening.

The horrific event left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured. As a tribute to the fatalities, 23-year-old Ariana’s supporters – known as the Arianators – urged others to download the track.

‘Can we get Ariana’s song “One Last Time” to number one for 22 weeks?’ Wrote one fan. ‘The last song these beautiful angles heard. 22 lives for 22 weeks.’

Another said: ‘Let’s get ‘One Last Time’ to number one for 22 weeks. The last song the 22 victims of the Manchester Attack heard.’

Upon its original release in 2015, One Last time peaked at number 24 on the Official UK Top 40 and 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Clips showing Ariana performing the track at Manchester’s MEN Arena on Monday evening have since surfaced online, triggering a strong reaction on social media.

‘The video of Ariana performing One Last Time before the attack is so haunting,’ one tweeter mused. ‘I feel so heartbroken for everyone who was there.’

Echoing the sentiment, another added: ‘That video of Ariana performing One Last Time and everyone singing along literally gives me goosebumps all over, so sad.’

Representatives for the pop star have since confirmed, understandably, that Ariana’s European tour dates – from now until 5 June – have been suspended until further notice.