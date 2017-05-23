The heartbreaking incident happened at the end of Ariana's show

Ariana Grande has spoken of her devastation after an explosion at her concert in Manchester on Monday night left 22 people dead.

The blast happened at the end of the singer’s show at Manchester Arena and is being treated as a suspected terror attack. More than 50 people have been injured.

Concert goers fled in horror as the blast occurred in the foyer arena of the venue, with many young people who attended the gig separated from their parents.

Ariana, 23, posted a message on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning reading: ‘broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.’

The American star has since received messages of support from her many fans as well as several celebrity followers.

‘This wasn’t your fault. This sprung from a hatred that has no place in our world,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: ‘sending my love and prayers to you and to everyone affected. I’m so sorry for what happened’

TMZ reports that Ariana is ‘in hysterics’ after the incident and claims that her world tour has now been suspended.

Prime Minister Theresa May has paid tribute to the victims of the attack and to all those affected by ‘what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack’.

Later on Tuesday morning she will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee and all campaigning for the upcoming general election has been suspended.

Other politicians have praised the emergency services for their swift response to the incident, with paramedics telling the BBC that some of those wounded had ‘shrapnel-like injuries’ amid witness reports that nuts and bolts were seen on the floor of the foyer after the blast.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones and everyone affected by this horrific incident.