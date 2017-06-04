The horrific incident took place less than 24 hours before the star's One Love concert in Manchester

Ariana Grande has led the celebrity tributes after a terror attack in London killed six and left at least 48 people injured.

The horrendous incident took place around London Bridge on Saturday night where a white van reportedly mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians before three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

It comes less than 24 hours before Ariana’s One Love Concert, which is taking place to raise money for those who were affected by the Manchester bombing just two weeks ago.

On hearing the news the pop star – who’s currently in the UK preparing for Sunday’s huge charity gig – simply wrote to her followers: ‘Praying for London.’

And as the more information comes to light, members of the public and celebrities alike have flooded to social media to share messages of support to those involved in the terrible attack.

Simon Cowell wrote his ‘thoughts were with the victims’ before urging followers to stay safe, while will.i.am – who’s also playing at the One Love concert – asked his fans: ‘Why hurt innocent people?’

Katie Price also cancelled her debut performance of her new single at GAY nightclub in London tonight as a mark of respect, telling her followers: ‘Sending my thoughts and prays for London tonight stay safe.’

Other celebs including Niall Horan, Khloe Kardashian and Cara Delevigne also shared their messages of love for London in touching tributes.

While a lot of the details of the attack are still unclear, Assistant Commissioner of Met Police, Mark Rowley has now confirmed that all three of the attackers were shot dead at the scene.

He said: ‘The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes.’

Before adding: ‘We are treating this as a terrorist incident and a full investigation is already under way.’

The incident is the third terror attack in the UK in three months following the car and knife attack in Westminster in March, killing five people, and the Manchester bombing at Ariana’s concert which left 22 people dead.

Prime Minister Theresa May has described Saturday night’s as ‘dreadful’ and later on Sunday she will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has also called it ‘a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners’.

Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by this horrific incident.