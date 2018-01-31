Congratulations guys!

Aston Merrygold has revealed he’s welcomed his first child with fiancée Sarah Richards – and the announcement is seriously cute.

The proud new dad took to Instagram to share the lovely baby news with fans, revealing that their bundle of joy had entered the world on Tuesday.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Aston Merrygold announces he’s ENGAGED to pregnant Sarah Richards in the cutest way!

In the sweet post he also revealed the pair had a baby boy who they’ve given the name Grayson Jax.

Alongside an adorable picture of father and son, Aston, 29, wrote: ‘Grayson Jax Merrygold 30/01/2018 @sarahlourichards life is now complete ❤’.

JLS star Aston is seen cradling his newborn son in the sweet picture and fans have been quick to share their excitement at Grayson’s arrival.

‘CONGRATULATIONS!!! You and @sarahlourichards are gonna make wonderful parents! He’s so adorable,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Yay, congratulations @astonmerrygold and @sarahlourichards. Welcome to the world Grayson’

Aston announced he was going to become a dad for the first time with a sweet post on social media back in September, saying: ‘On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever!’

He exclaimed in the accompanying caption. ‘This secret has been so hard to keep, but I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!! 😃❤🌍😍 I’m NEVER speechless but words can’t describe how I feel.

‘All I know is there’s no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you❤ hurry up bump we can’t wait to meet you’

Aston becomes the final member of JLS to become a dad, with his former bandmates JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams all having welcomed children in recent years.

Congratulations to Aston and Sarah on this lovely news!

From our sister site Good To Know. Words by Mariana Cerqueira.