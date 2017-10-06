Fancy bringing us the choccy, Aston?!

For Aston Merrygold, the Strictly magic never ends.

Whilst the ballroom disco ball has stopped momentarily spinning, the JLS ‘fella keeps on moving- and he’s certainly building up his dance floor skills…

Almost time watch tonight from 645 BBC 1.. Don't be late 🕺🏽💃@bbcstrictly A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

The father-to-be has taken to social media to share a video of himself tending to his pregnant girlfriend Sarah Richards– who had a craving for some chocolate the other evening.

As Aston fetches his lady the chocolate, he decides that walking is just so pre-Strictly… and instead walks on his hands to grab the treats. He then returns (still on his hands) holding the chocolate in his mouth.

Aston captions the super impressive video: ‘Incase u wonder what happens in our house? When mummy wants the chocolate daddy gets the chocolate @sarahlourichards #yesihadhadwine#handstandforthechocolate #mummywantsthechocolate@cadburyuk #haveagooddayeveryone’.

Check out these skills…

Incase u wonder what happens in our house? When mummy wants the chocolate daddy gets the chocolate 💪🏽😂🍫🍫🍫 @sarahlourichards #yesihadhadwine #handstandforthechocolate #mummywantsthechocolate @cadburyuk #haveagooddayeveryone A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

Fans have been quick to comment on Aston‘s ever-growing skill range- with comments reading messages such as ‘How funny is this brightened up my day’, ‘This is why I love you’ and ‘Love this, you little star’.

Aston and Sarah are expecting their first baby together, which is due in January early next year.

The 29-year-old had announced that he was a father-to-be via Instagram, with a super adorable snap of himself and Sarah at table with a ‘reserved’ sign on the third seat.

Aston captioned the snap, ‘On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents’.

Most recently, Aston had taken to social media to share a baby update with a snap of Sarah‘s baby bump.

Revealing the couple only have 16 weeks left to wait before the appearance of their lil’ baba, the ‘fella shares that fatherhood is ‘not just monday motivation for me, but a new daily motivation in life!’.

Not just monday motivation for me, but a new daily motivation in life! These 2 😍❤ just 16weeks left (around and about) little one till we get to meet you!FAILURE ISN'T AN OPTION when it comes to providing for you both! Daddy has FULLY got you!!!! A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Hey Aston, fancy handstand walking to go grab us some choccy too?!

Alice Perry