Kerry Katona has reportedly been kicked out of Atomic Kitten AGAIN after she went on a foul-mouthed rant about fellow member Natasha Hamilton, calling her a ‘toxic c***’.

According to the Daily Star, the singer – who was replaced by Jenny Frost when she originally left in 2001 – began insulting her former bandmate during a personal appearance at Kiki in Manchester last month.

And after getting wind of her comments, it’s now reported that Natasha and fellow bandmate Liz McClarnon told Kerry her time in the band was over for good during a gig at Butlins last weekend.

‘Natasha is adamant that Kerry is out of the band. Management are hoping to smooth things over but it’s not looking likely,’ a source told the newspaper.

‘Natasha is really hurt and angry. Especially because she has supported Kerry through so much in the past.’

Members of the audience later tweeted that Kerry had also announced on stage this was their final performance as a three – as that’s what Natasha had told them backstage.

The insider added: ‘Natasha has ruled out singing with Kerry again. Liz normally stays out of the drama but has sided with Natasha and Kerry has once again found herself out of the band.’

‘Kerry knew she’d gone too far but she didn’t think she would get chucked out of the band. She’s absolutely gutted.’

Having lovely food @natashahamilton A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Following the alleged incident, mum-of-five Kerry – who recently split up from her boyfriend James English – denied the claims and insisted she wasn’t drunk during the appearance.

She told her 108k followers: ‘I think my JOKES are funny!!! That is all it was JOKES! The fact I drove myself there and back I would of been drink driving.’

While an insider added to OK! magazine: ‘The only drink Kerry had that night was water as she was driving. Any alleged jokes have been taken out of context.’