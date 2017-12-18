AW! Prince George and Princess Charlotte look ADORABLE in this new royal Christmas card photo

You have to see this snap

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have appeared in a brand new adorable photograph together with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which has been shared by Kensington Palace on Monday.



The sweet portrait will appear on Kate and Prince William’s Christmas card this year and was captured by royal family photographer Chris Jackson, who also took the lovely photograph of Prince George and Prince William together on Prince George’s first day of school in September.

And just look how adorable it is!

The sweet family photo, which was captured earlier this year before Kate and Prince William announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting the couple’s third child, will be one of the family’s last official photographs as a family of four.

Kensington Palace shared the new family portrait via their official Twitter account this morning.

Smiling sweetly at the camera and dressed smartly in coordinating blue outfits, Princess Charlotte looks adorable wearing the same floral blue smock dress that she was first seen in during the family’s official tour of Germany and Poland in the summer of 2017.

Prince George, ever mischievous, was snapped fidgeting in front of his father Prince William, wearing a a smart blue striped shirt.

The last official portrait taken of the family for their royal Christmas card was in 2015, when Kensington Palace released a sweet photo of Kate and Prince William with a younger Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The adorably candid photo of the royals was taken in the garden at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It’s thought that Kate and Prince William will return to Anmer Hall for Christmas this year, and spend Christmas Day with the royal family at Sandringham – including special guest Meghan Markle now that she and Prince Harry have announced their engagement.

This Christmas will mark the first ever year that a partner has joined the royal family for Christmas before being married.

Taken from our sister site Good To Know. Words by Rachael Martin.