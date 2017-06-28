This seemed to take Jess by surprise...

Since leaving the Love Island villa Jessica Shears has vowed to stay loyal to Dom Lever, having denied rumours that she slept with Mike Thalassitis following their eviction last week.

Things have just got pretty awkward though as Jess was forced to watch Dom choose which other girl in the villa to couple up with on Tuesday night’s show – and he selected Montana Brown, the Islander he was originally paired with before Jess stole him in a shock twist at the start of the series. AWKS.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Love Island viewers left furious for THIS reason following latest episode

Dom ended up with Montana kind of by default though after she was dumped by Simon Searles in favour of Tyla Carr and was the last girl remaining, meaning the pair were reunited in a strange twist.

Meanwhile Jess was watching at home and seemed to be taken by surprise…

’S*** did not see that coming,’ the glamour model wrote on Twitter as she watched the coupling-up scenes unfold.

‘Montana and Dom back together again @LoveIsland’

Some fans felt that Jess was poking fun at Montana when she reTweeted a message reading: ‘what if she starts to go psycho mode again like when jess came in and she was with dom’

But the 24-year-old denied this and said she actually found the whole thing quite amusing.

‘Doms such a babe – not worried about him and Mon just a funny situation,’ Jess went on to Tweet.

‘As if people thought I was going in on either Dom or Mon – not at all just laughing at the situation as did both of them’

Chloe Crowhurst – who was ditched from the villa earlier this week – showed her support for Jess and Dom’s relationship by Tweeting: ‘You’re his girlfriend doll, you’ve got nothing to worry about!’

Jess then replied: ‘Haha love this. I know peach just funny bless them both xx’

The brunette star also reTweeted posts saying what a good couple she and Dom make, so it looks like she’s still set on reuniting with her man when he leaves the villa.

It comes shortly after Jess sung the praises of her fella’s bedroom skills after they did the deed during their night in the hideaway following her birthday party.

‘Sex with Dom was mind-blowing,’ she says. ‘I vowed never to have sex on TV but within minutes of being in the private Hideaway room together we were naked.

‘I was worried it would be quite short and sweet, but it was long and really good.

‘He was very sweet in bed, I’ve not felt passion like that before. He’s obsessed with my boobs and bum.’

Jess has also vowed to have a ‘two-day session of non-stop sex’ with Dom when they’re reunited (blimey) and isn’t letting the situation with Montana affect that.

‘Montana and I will never be friends but I am not worried about her and Dom,’ Jess tells the Daily Star. ‘She’s a very busy-body of a girl who likes to stir up everyone else’s conversations and Dom saw through that. He wouldn’t go back there.’

Ooh, this could get interesting…