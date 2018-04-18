The TOWIE star seems to have forgotten his Essex roots

Mark Wright might have made fame on the very first series of The Only Way Is Essex, but after 18 months in America it seems he’s forgotten his Essex roots.

Mark has done well to progress from TOWIE to become a presenter for Extra – a huge American TV show. But, his stint across the pond has come at a cost – his accent!

Fans flocked to Twitter to mock Michelle Keegan’s hubby’s accent, after he turned ‘Australian’ during a segment on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

‘Why is this Essex boy sounding Australian? @MarkWright_ @GMB REALLY,’ one fan asked.

While another tweeted: ‘What! @MarkWright_ on @lorraine – he doesn’t sound Essex anymore! #whathappened! @ITV’

It’s not the first time Mark’s been slated in the UK since his career sky-rocketed in America.

Just two weeks ago he was criticised for introducing himself as an Extra presenter during an appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, rather than the reality TV star we know and love.

One Twitter user vented: ‘SCREAM You’re Mark Wright from The Only Way Is Essex on ITV2 to us babe.’

Another tweeted: ‘The fact Mark Wright only credits himself as ‘Mark Wright from extra TV’ you can’t distance yourself from TOWIE when it’s the only thing the UK viewers know you for.’