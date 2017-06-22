Get ready for some, um, interesting viewing

Katie Price has already had one controversial live TV moment this week with the performance of her comeback single on Loose Women and now she’s about to embark on an even MORE awkward one.

The mum-of-five is set to come face to face with one of her famous exes as they’ll BOTH be on the panel of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Thursday night. Eek.

Viewers react to Katie Price’s ‘cringe’ performance live on Loose Women

Katie, 39, will be appearing opposite her former boyfriend Dane Bowers, who she once called the ‘love of her life’ following their relationship which lasted from 1998 to 2000.

The programme’s host Rylan Clark-Neal dropped the bombshell at the end of Wednesday’s edition by telling viewers; ‘We are back tomorrow with your first Thursday, dear, eviction night of the series.

‘We are going to be here straight after the main show at 10.35pm alongside Tom Read Wilson, Katie Price and her ex, Dane Bowers, and Chanelle Hayes and her ex, Ziggy, and your latest ex-housemate.’

Ooh, should be interesting! Katie has previously spoken of how she was so devastated by her split from Dane that she went to dangerous extremes to try and get him back.

‘When I was younger stupidly enough, I wanted my ex Dane Bowers back and stupidly I took an overdose to get him back – you do these things for attention,’ she confessed on Loose Women last year.

It seems that they’ve managed to form a friendship more recently though, with the former couple making a personal appearance together at an office Christmas party in December.

This was infamously the do where Katie shocked revellers with her drunken antics and stripped off in the toilets to walk around topless.

Katie’s onscreen reunion with Dane, 37, will come just a couple of days after she received a rather mixed reaction to her musical comeback on Loose Women.

The glamour model performed her new single I Got U live on Tuesday’s show and split viewers, with many labelling it ‘cringe’ and ‘dreadful’ whilst others praised Katie for going after her dream of a music career.

One thing’s for certain, there’s always a strong reaction whenever the Pricey is involved in something!