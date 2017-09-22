Aww! Gary Beadle’s new baby tattoo is seriously cute

This is just TOO cute.

Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle has shared a seriously adorable photo of his new tattoo which pays tribute to his yet to be born son.

Ink 💉 🔥 the 1st heart beat I heard from the baby 😀and a blue heart for a boy 💙😘 @lukesayertattoo A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The totally loved up Dad to be posted news of his new ink to his Twitter page with a seriously cute caption.

“Ink. The 1st heart beat I heard from the baby and a blue heart for a boy,” the tweet said.

The tattoo features his unborn baby’s heartbeat and a filled in blue heart.

Gaz is expecting his first son with on/off girlfriend Emma McVey who shocked fans announcing they were having a baby few a few weeks after getting back together after a breakup.

They recently revealed that they had decided to find out what they are having and Gaz says he couldn’t have been more pleased.

He continued: ‘For me, obviously I wanted a boy, so I’m buzzing.’

London ✌🏻😘 @emma_jane1392 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

‘We both guessed right. I didn’t mind either way. Gaz really wanted a boy, though’, Emma said.

Gaz and Emma first began dating in August 2016 and were together for nine months until revealing they had split in May this year, amid claims he had cheated.

The couple recently spoke about their split to OK! Magazine, saying that Emma was ‘hormonal’ and that was the reason for the temporary breakup.

‘I was sent videos of how he was acting on Geordie Shore. I’d never seen him like that because I’ve never watched the show.

‘I couldn’t get my head around what had happened. I got messages saying he’d done this and that. It’s safe to say I lost it with him.’

However, for now they are back together and it would seem, stronger than ever.