Aww, baby Sunday is enjoying lunches, the sunshine and letting her mum have a Sangria!

James ‘Arg’ Argent could be mistaken for a new doting dad as he joined former TOWIE star Ferne McCann and her little baby girl, Sunday, on their first trip to Marbella together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Arg shared a picture of the three of them getting ready to take off from London Stansted, captioning it: ‘We’re on the plane and heading to Marbs’.

Arg later added another video to his Instagram story of Ferne feeding five-month-old Sunday in a bar while their friend Tony sung to her. Talk about Sunday living the dream already! There was even Sangria involved! Yaaas!

Ferne and Arg’s trip to Marbella with Sunday comes exactly a year after Ferne’s ex-boyfriend and father of baby Sunday, Arthur Collins left 22 people injured in an acid attack at a London nightclub in April 2017.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Ferne previously visited her ex, who is now serving a 20-year sentence, in prison, saying she felt it was important that Arthur met Sunday.

Previously speaking to the Sunday People, the 27-year-old mum-of-one said: ‘I went to see Arthur and I took Sunday with me. This was because I am very angry about what has happened, and I needed to communicate that and wanted to hear what Arthur had to say.

‘I thought it was important that Arthur see Sunday and see exactly what his actions have led to him missing out on’.

Speaking of the attack, Ferne added: ‘I strongly feel for the innocent people hurt that night and I in no way condone violence as I have already made clear.

‘It was a difficult decision to take Sunday into that environment, but I felt I needed to confront him about a number of things, which I have now done’.

MORE: GEMMA COLLINS HAS MADE A HUGE RELATIONSHIP LEAP WITH JAMES ARGENT

Ferne is believed to have begun filming for her own Baby Diaries-style TV show following the success of her spin-off Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, which aired before Christmas.