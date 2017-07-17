The couple are expecting their first child together

McFly star Danny Jones has just wrapped his role as a coach on The Voice Kids and now he’s got his own child on the way!

Yep, the singer has announced that wife Georgia is pregnant with their first baby and, even though the tot isn’t due until January, Danny thinks he’s already figured out the sex.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Harry Judd’s pregnant wife Izzy reveals fertility heartbreak after miscarriage

‘I think we’re having a boy,’ says Danny, 31. ‘I’m going to be a mess at the birth – when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her.

‘I’d love to know but we’ve decided we want to have that big surprise.’

The music star says he and model Georgia, 30, had ‘casually’ started trying to start a family late last year but were quite surprised when they discovered they were expecting five months later after conceiving the little one during a trip to Coachella.

‘At first we were shocked when it happened,’ Danny tells Hello! magazine. ‘As we’d been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn’t really expect it to happen quickly.’

Danny is the third member of McFly to become a father after bandmates Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd so there’ll be no shortage of new dad advice for him.

The singer has also recently gained experience with children from being a coach on The Voice Kids, something that Georgia says she was really touched by.

‘When I see how he is with children on The Voice Kids, how amazing he is with them, he is going to be a great dad,’ she reveals. ‘But then I knew that already.’

Meanwhile Danny says: ‘I hope I am going to be a really chilled dad and have loads of patience.’

Since announcing the news the couple have received lots of sweet messages from fans and famous pals alike, with Giovanna Fletcher Tweeting: ‘Huge congratulations to @thegeorgiaedit and @itsDannyJones!! I can’t wait to meet your little bubba!! The McFamily is growing!!’

Danny’s McFly buddy Dougie Poynter wrote: ‘Congrats to @itsDannyJones and Georgia on their baby news! This one is going to be interesting…’

Congrats Danny and Georgia on this lovely news!