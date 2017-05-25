The couple are toasting two years of marriage

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright celebrated the two year anniversary of their wedding this week and Michelle is clearly feeling the love.

The actress posted an adorable message for her husband by sharing a photo of them kissing in an idyllic setting as she reflected on the day that they tied the knot back in 2015.

‘Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx,’ Michelle, 29, captioned the picture. Awww.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ … 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

It looks like the snap was taken over the weekend when the couple reunited for a day of cheese and wine tasting on the Isle of Fernandos (aka Tenerife), where Mark is currently filming Take Me Out: The Gossip.

The lovebirds have been inundated with congratulatory messages from fans since Michelle’s sweet words and many are shocked at how quickly the time has gone since their romantic wedding.

‘Awww your such a cutie!! Absolute couple goals 😍😍❤️ @michkeegan,’ one follower wrote, whilst another commented: ‘As if you’ve been married 2 years already. Happy anniversary @michelle_keegan_’

Mark, 30, hasn’t publicly posted anything in response yet but the couple both documented their anniversary celebrations via Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Throughout the day the famous pair shared photos as they travelled to vineyards and also made us all drool with pictures of the platters of food they sampled.

It’s nice to see that Mark and Michelle have managed to celebrate their anniversary together despite their busy schedules.

Whilst Mark is shooting in the Canary Islands, Michelle has been busy working on the next series of BBC drama Our Girl in a variety of locations.

Last week Mark looked to have visited her in South Africa when he posted a snap of them watching the sun go down with the caption: ‘Perfect setting with the perfect person @michkeegan Can’t beat a SA sunset !!’

Perfect setting with the perfect person @michkeegan Can't beat a SA sunset !! A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on May 15, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

It comes after he revealed on Lorraine back in April that he and Michelle were determined to be together on their special day.

‘Michelle goes away very shortly to film another series of Our Girl, and she’ll be away for quite a few months,’ he explained.

‘But I’ll be going back and forward when I can fit it in around work and I’ll probably be out there for the anniversary and we’ll try and make something happen.’

Happy anniversary, Markchelle!