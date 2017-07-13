Congratulations are in order!

The TOWIE cast family is about to get bigger as one of the show’s former stars has announced they’re expecting their first child.

Jake Hall confirmed to his Instagram followers on Wednesday that his girlfriend Missé Beqiri is pregnant, having shared an adorable snap of him kissing her tummy whilst she smiles at the camera.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

TOWIE star set to return after shock sacking from the show

‘My world is complete… I can’t wait to meet you 👶🏼🍼❣️ #boy or #girl,’ Jake, 25, captioned the sweet shot.

My world is complete… I can't wait to meet you 👶🏼🍼❣️ #boy or #girl A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on Jul 12, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Missé – who is a reality star herself, having appeared in Real Housewives of Cheshire until she relocated to Essex to be with Jake – hasn’t announced the happy news on her own accounts yet.

The couple have received lots of congratulatory messages since sharing the update, with one fan commenting: ‘Congratulations to you both amazing couple and will be amazing parents. Xx’

Another added: ‘Too cute !! Can’t wait to meet bubba ❤️’

Whilst the tot will be Jake’s first child, 29-year-old Missé is already mum to young son Julian from her previous marriage to former footballer Anders Lindegaard.

Missé and Anders announced that they were splitting last summer after two years of marriage.

A few months later the RHOC star was linked to Jake and Missé openly gushed about him in scenes on the reality show in which she said she thought he might be ‘the one’.

‘Right now everything with him feels really good,’ she explained in the footage shown in April.

The TV star also hinted at having more children with her new man which came amid rumours that she might be pregnant.

Jake fuelled the speculation in March when he posted a selfie with the meaningful caption: ‘Today I have a new feeling I can’t explain 🙏🏼’

The couple also shared photos in which many fans thought that Missé appeared to have a little bump.

Prior to his relationship with Missé, Jake dated fellow TOWIE star Chloe Lewis but they split earlier in 2016.

Congrats to Jake and Missé on their happy news!